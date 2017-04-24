Senior BFA Exhibition opens in Summer Hall Gallery Wednesday
From left, Julia Bray of Natchez, Chris Freeman of Baldwyn, Krista Metzger of Bruce, Arlesia Rambus of West Point and Summer Ward of Hernando Mississippi University for Women's Department of Art and Design presents the work of five 2017 graduating seniors April 19-28 in the first of two scheduled Bachelor of Fine Arts spring shows in the Eugenia Summer Gallery. The exhibition is free to the public, as is a reception April 28 from 6-8 p.m. Normally there is one BFA exhibition for each semester, but with 10 Department of Art and Design graduating seniors, the students chose to divide their work into two shorter shows in order to give the seniors a better opportunity to display their portfolio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
