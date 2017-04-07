Building Frenzy Promises Hotel on Beale, Town Houses in Cooper Young, & More

Developers want to put a hotel on Beale Street, two townhouse subdivisions in the South End, a townhouse subdivision in Cooper Young, a hotel near Wolfchase Mall, and a big, new apartment complex at Winchester and Forest Hill Irene. All of these case will be heard during the next meeting of the Land Use Control Board on May 11. Beale hotel - Hernando-Miss.-based KNM Development Group have planned a six-story, 101-room Best Western on what is now a vacant lot on the east side of Beale Street across the street from Robert Church Park.

