Building Frenzy Promises Hotel on Beale, Town Houses in Cooper Young, & More
Developers want to put a hotel on Beale Street, two townhouse subdivisions in the South End, a townhouse subdivision in Cooper Young, a hotel near Wolfchase Mall, and a big, new apartment complex at Winchester and Forest Hill Irene. All of these case will be heard during the next meeting of the Land Use Control Board on May 11. Beale hotel - Hernando-Miss.-based KNM Development Group have planned a six-story, 101-room Best Western on what is now a vacant lot on the east side of Beale Street across the street from Robert Church Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
Add your comments below
Hernando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do stop ur husband from getting online dati... (Dec '11)
|Apr 8
|Penny
|74
|Is Olive Branch a good place to live-answer hon... (Sep '08)
|Apr 8
|Trailerlife
|73
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Mar 31
|Musikologist
|35
|Music players (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|The Stealth
|2
|perverted teachers at NWCC (May '16)
|Mar 22
|Boredinms
|2
|Staci Burns
|Mar 17
|searching
|1
|Places to eat
|Mar 15
|2hotmamas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hernando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC