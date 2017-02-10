Teen's mother upset with MPD after daughter was kidnapped, sex trafficked
A Memphis mother is angry at Memphis Police Department after she said they didn't do enough to help rescue her child from her kidnappers and those who forced her into prostitution. Hernando Police Department said Davis is in custody for traffic violations.
