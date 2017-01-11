Program for mentally ill students in Hernando schools has faced delays
The Hernando County School District received $500,000 from the state last year to create a program to identify and help young students with serious mental health conditions. None of the three originally planned classrooms were operating at the start of the 2016-17 school year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hernando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are The Southaven Police Too Rude?? (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Lawabiditigcitizen
|331
|Remember H&M? Yes, they're still opening in Tupelo
|Jan 6
|See To Believe
|2
|Olive Garden server fired after customers said ...
|Dec 29
|News Worthy
|2
|Im trying to find danato
|Dec 29
|Stacey
|1
|Methodist Lebonheur Hospitals screw employees a...
|Dec 27
|got scrooged
|1
|Jereme Eggert
|Dec '16
|Iknowevery1
|3
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec '16
|Money Money Money
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hernando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC