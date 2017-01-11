Program for mentally ill students in ...

Program for mentally ill students in Hernando schools has faced delays

The Hernando County School District received $500,000 from the state last year to create a program to identify and help young students with serious mental health conditions. None of the three originally planned classrooms were operating at the start of the 2016-17 school year.

