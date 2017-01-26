Deputies injured in shootout now on the road to recovery
The two DeSoto County deputies injured in a shootout with a suspect in Southaven are on the road to recovery. "He seems in really good spirits," DeSoto County Sheriff's Department Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hernando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"WANTED" - To Buy...... (Mar '16)
|23 hr
|The Stealth
|2
|coldwater trade days (Feb '09)
|Thu
|Spoole
|10
|Mother Pleas For Missing Daughter's Return (Nov '11)
|Jan 23
|BaxterV
|22
|jeffrey bateman; greg phillips greenville; (Sep '10)
|Jan 23
|EZEKIEL
|14
|lenna bouldin tobitt hoffman read (May '13)
|Jan 21
|Mack
|2
|Katherine holmes homer skelton
|Jan 19
|She Nasty!
|5
|Are The Southaven Police Too Rude?? (Jan '08)
|Jan 10
|Lawabiditigcitizen
|331
Find what you want!
Search Hernando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC