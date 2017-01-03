Statea s Supreme Court oath-taking wona t be quite as spectacular as inauguration
Before there's wall-to-wall worldwide coverage of this guy Donald Trump taking his oath to head one branch of American government, there will be a much quieter ceremony here in Mississippi. Four of Mississippi's nine state Supreme Court justices will take oaths - one a newcomer and the others re-elected to new terms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Hernando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Olive Garden server fired after customers said ...
|Dec 29
|News Worthy
|2
|Im trying to find danato
|Dec 29
|Stacey
|1
|Methodist Lebonheur Hospitals screw employees a...
|Dec 27
|got scrooged
|1
|Are The Southaven Police Too Rude?? (Jan '08)
|Dec 22
|Longs Lament
|336
|Jereme Eggert
|Dec 7
|Iknowevery1
|3
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec 7
|Money Money Money
|3
|The "My 600Lb Life" girl (Southhaven)
|Dec 6
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hernando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC