Justices Chamberlin, Beam, Kitchens and Maxwell to take oaths Jan. 3
Newly elected Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Robert P. Chamberlin will take the oath of office at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 3, 2017. Justices James W. Kitchens, James D. Maxwell II and Dawn H. Beam will be sworn in to their new terms at the same time.
