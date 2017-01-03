C Spire launches business fiber progr...

C Spire launches business fiber program to fuel regional economic development

Monday Dec 12 Read more: America's Network

C Spire Business Solutions has introduced a new Advantage Fiber services program aimed at identifying business site opportunities that are in close proximity of its fiber network. As part of a regional database, CSBS will match its 7,000 route miles of fiber network infrastructure with nearby business and office parks, industrial sites and other locations that are are candidates for expansion or relocation by companies.

