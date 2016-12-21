Brady led pack in North Miss. electio...

Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising

There are 3 comments on the Commercial Dispatch story from Tuesday Dec 6, titled Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising. In it, Commercial Dispatch reports that:

Columbus attorney John Brady's campaign raised nearly $240,000 in his unsuccessful bid for a seat on the Mississippi Supreme Court, according to documents filed with the Mississippi Secretary of State's office. The Committee to Elect John Brady to the Mississippi Supreme Court raised $239,968, according to a Nov. 22 filing report, and spent $235,058 on his campaign for the District 3, Position 1 seat.

nature wins

Tupelo, MS

#1 Tuesday Dec 6
Tell me why people spend more to get a job that does not pay as well? Could it be power corrupts?
Another Attorney

Tupelo, MS

#2 Tuesday Dec 6
Why are all the elected officials from Mississippi attorneys? There are more attorneys that have their license in Mississippi that do not practice law than there are practicing attorneys? Why? The mayor's reason is the ease at getting in the Old Miss law,school if your dad is also an attorney from the Old Miss law school...There escape routes are small and free in America.
Money Money Money

Tupelo, MS

#3 Wednesday Dec 7
Money is needed for biased media advertising during the election but you the voters picked the winner who did not have the big money boy support. Go Figure.
Hernando, MS

