4 Mississippi Supreme Court justices ...

4 Mississippi Supreme Court justices begin new terms in Jan.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Circuit Judge Bobby Chamberlin of Hernando won a northern district Supreme Court race in November. He will succeed retiring Justice Ann Lamar of Senatobia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hernando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Are The Southaven Police Too Rude?? (Jan '08) Dec 22 Longs Lament 336
Jereme Eggert Dec 7 Iknowevery1 3
News Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising Dec 7 Money Money Money 3
The "My 600Lb Life" girl (Southhaven) Dec 6 TipsyFromCentralC... 1
Katherine holmes homer skelton Nov 28 Pony boy 3
John Pall or Steve Jamison or steve Wild Nov 27 Metoo 2
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Nov 25 Jacob 100
See all Hernando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hernando Forum Now

Hernando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hernando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Hernando, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,775 • Total comments across all topics: 277,351,354

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC