State runoff races set for Tuesday
Although all races in Oktibbeha County have been called, two statewide races remain too close to call following the Nov. 8 general election. County residents will have a chance to cast ballots in two state judicial races Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hernando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are The Southaven Police Too Rude?? (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Longs Lament
|336
|Jereme Eggert
|Dec 7
|Iknowevery1
|3
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec 7
|Money Money Money
|3
|The "My 600Lb Life" girl (Southhaven)
|Dec 6
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|1
|Katherine holmes homer skelton
|Nov 28
|Pony boy
|3
|John Pall or Steve Jamison or steve Wild
|Nov 27
|Metoo
|2
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Nov 25
|Jacob
|100
Find what you want!
Search Hernando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC