Hattiesburg to replace dated building code in 2017
The Hattiesburg City Council delayed voting on a new land development code at a meeting called specially to adopt the ordinance. The new code would update, shorten and replace the city's current rules for building, which were adopted in 1989.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hernando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are The Southaven Police Too Rude?? (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Longs Lament
|336
|Jereme Eggert
|Dec 7
|Iknowevery1
|3
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec 7
|Money Money Money
|3
|The "My 600Lb Life" girl (Southhaven)
|Dec 6
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|1
|Katherine holmes homer skelton
|Nov 28
|Pony boy
|3
|John Pall or Steve Jamison or steve Wild
|Nov 27
|Metoo
|2
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Nov 25
|Jacob
|100
Find what you want!
Search Hernando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC