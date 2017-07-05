TV reporter vomited on during Ironman competition
KTLA reporter Wendy Burch was vomited on while covering the annual Hermosa Beach Ironman competition on Tuesday in Los Angeles County. Burch pulled in a competitor during the live telecast to ask about the activities, which is described as "Run, Paddle, Chug."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hermosa Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher...
|39 min
|Kelly
|2
|Venice's Fire Station Under Investigation for I... (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Bigcb
|5
|CHECKPOINTS: Torrance results. Carson, Redondo ... (Jul '10)
|Jul 8
|Arrest Clinton
|40
|Crooked and Corrupt Cops
|Jul 6
|evil police
|1
|you never get out of hell
|Jul 6
|evil police
|1
|repent for arresting mentally ill guy
|Jul 6
|evil police
|1
|South Bay skies fill with Illegal fireworks bur... (Jul '12)
|Jul 5
|Imme
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC