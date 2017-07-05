TV reporter vomited on during Ironman...

TV reporter vomited on during Ironman competition

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: Fox News

KTLA reporter Wendy Burch was vomited on while covering the annual Hermosa Beach Ironman competition on Tuesday in Los Angeles County. Burch pulled in a competitor during the live telecast to ask about the activities, which is described as "Run, Paddle, Chug."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher... 39 min Kelly 2
News Venice's Fire Station Under Investigation for I... (Sep '11) Tue Bigcb 5
News CHECKPOINTS: Torrance results. Carson, Redondo ... (Jul '10) Jul 8 Arrest Clinton 40
Crooked and Corrupt Cops Jul 6 evil police 1
you never get out of hell Jul 6 evil police 1
repent for arresting mentally ill guy Jul 6 evil police 1
News South Bay skies fill with Illegal fireworks bur... (Jul '12) Jul 5 Imme 2
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,856 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC