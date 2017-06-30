Reporter puked on while covering beer...

Reporter puked on while covering beer-based competition

The KTLA5 reporter was sent to Hermosa Beach in Southern California on Tuesday to cover a unique Fourth of July "Ironman" competition, in which participants must run a mile on the beach, paddle a mile in the ocean, and then chug a six-pack of beer. Some "athletes" handled that last leg better than others.

