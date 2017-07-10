LA oceanfront property: five homes right beside the beach
It's hot out there and getting hotter . And with that in mind, let's take a look at a few properties where refuge from the heat lies only a few steps away in the cool waters of the Pacific.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hermosa Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher...
|39 min
|Kelly
|2
|Venice's Fire Station Under Investigation for I... (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Bigcb
|5
|CHECKPOINTS: Torrance results. Carson, Redondo ... (Jul '10)
|Jul 8
|Arrest Clinton
|40
|Crooked and Corrupt Cops
|Jul 6
|evil police
|1
|you never get out of hell
|Jul 6
|evil police
|1
|repent for arresting mentally ill guy
|Jul 6
|evil police
|1
|South Bay skies fill with Illegal fireworks bur... (Jul '12)
|Jul 5
|Imme
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC