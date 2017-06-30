Hermosa Beach About Town: Skechers EI...

Hermosa Beach About Town: Skechers EIR available

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: Easy Reader News

Members and friends of the the South Bay Boardriders Club filled the Hermosa Beach Community Theater for the club's annual Big Wave Challenge Awards night on Wednesday, May 24. Nominees Flavio Pirez, Angel Luhrsen, Tracey Meistrell Alex Gray and Trevor LaShure were called to the stage. The public comment period on the draft Environmental Impact Report for a pair of projects proposed along Pacific Coast Highway from shoe manufacturer Skechers is now open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prairie & Century new parking lot expansion 13 hr New parking lot 1
Review: Carl's Jr/Green Burrito 13 hr Carls Jr Inglewood 1
Review: B'J Liquor 13 hr CLOSED 2
Review: Sunshine Coin Laundry 13 hr CLOSED 2
BJ's Liquor Store is get ready to closed down 13 hr Moved to Moreno V... 1
Sunshine Coin Laundry is get ready to closing down 13 hr Moved to Moreno V... 1
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Jul 1 Human 220
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at July 05 at 5:08AM PDT

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,773 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC