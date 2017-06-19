Two men charged with killing San Pedro man

Two men have been charged with killing a 24-year-old man found shot to death in a San Pedro alley last month, police said. Shane Harris, 23, and Lawrence Bernal, 32, both of San Pedro, each face one count of murder in the death of Felipe Castrejon-Balanzar Jr., who was found May 9 in the rear alley of the 300 block of West Ninth Street.

