South Bay Boardriders present Big Wave Challenge awards at Hermosa Beach Theater
American Martyr's sixth grader Isabelle Hory finished 8th out of nearly 100 regional finalists at the YEA national scholarship championships, held May 5 at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Hory invented a device she calls Gimmieboost.
Hermosa Beach Discussions
|Review: Round Table Pizza
|17 min
|ROUND TABLE PIZZA
|32
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|Jun 9
|jhusterrandservices
|27
|Redondo Beach & Lawndale one city?
|Jun 7
|CalyPsyD
|1
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jun 6
|INGLEWOOD LANES
|22
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
|Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09)
|May 22
|parand
|4
