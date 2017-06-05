South Bay Boardriders present Big Wav...

South Bay Boardriders present Big Wave Challenge awards at Hermosa Beach Theater

Friday Jun 2

American Martyr's sixth grader Isabelle Hory finished 8th out of nearly 100 regional finalists at the YEA national scholarship championships, held May 5 at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Hory invented a device she calls Gimmieboost.

