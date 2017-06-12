Residents fight Vista Del Mar lane closures
Members and friends of the the South Bay Boardriders Club filled the Hermosa Beach Community Theater for the club's annual Big Wave Challenge Awards night on Wednesday, May 24. Nominees Flavio Pirez, Angel Luhrsen, Tracey Meistrell Alex Gray and Trevor LaShure were called to the stage. "The best part of the ride was the view when I looked up."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.
Add your comments below
Hermosa Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi...
|23 hr
|double foodie doggie
|1
|Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In...
|23 hr
|lakers thru and thru
|2
|Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08)
|Tue
|WhipitthrutheGlass
|72
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jun 13
|INGLEWOOD LANES
|26
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|Jun 13
|WILDCATS BOWLING ...
|28
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Jun 13
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|120
|Review: Round Table Pizza
|Jun 13
|ROUND TABLE PIZZA
|40
Find what you want!
Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC