Reel in a wonderful seafood dining experience at Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster Co.

Atmosphere: Virtually situated on the beach, or at least the Strand, this Pier Avenue fish house draws a big crowd to its outdoor patio, a great place to watch the passing parade while happily chewing on clams, oysters and more. Suggested dishes: Oysters , Peruvian Scallops , Shrimp Cocktail , Seafood Tower , Garlic Marinated Crab , Scallop Crudo , Ceviche Tostada , Ahi Tuna Salad , Oysters Rockefeller , Clam Chowder , Fish Tacos , Oyster Po'Boy Slider .

