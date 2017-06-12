Driver with medical emergency crashes...

Driver with medical emergency crashes into Hermosa Beach apartment

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Hermosa Beach, 2100 block of Pacific Coast Highway where a driver with a possible medical problem veered across oncoming traffic lanes, hit a parked car and flew over a low wall to crash land inside an apartment bedroom. Resident was not home at the time of the 7:30 am crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In... Sat hey hey hay 3
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... Sat hey hey hay 1
News South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi... Jun 15 double foodie doggie 1
News Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08) Jun 13 WhipitthrutheGlass 72
Review: Inglewood Lanes Jun 13 INGLEWOOD LANES 26
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes Jun 13 WILDCATS BOWLING ... 28
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Jun 13 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 120
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 19 at 3:33AM PDT

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,868,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC