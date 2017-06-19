Comedian Jo Koy will perform at Pala ...

Comedian Jo Koy will perform at Pala Casino Spa and Resort on Saturday, June 23

Nearly two decades ago, comedian Jo Koy took a photo of the $1,000 check he was given for his first paid gig as a way to commemorate he had arrived. "I remember thinking I was done and had made it," Koy said during a recent telephone interview.

