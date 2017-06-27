City of Manhattan Beach, activists prepare legal fight against Vista Del Mar lane closures

Members and friends of the the South Bay Boardriders Club filled the Hermosa Beach Community Theater for the club's annual Big Wave Challenge Awards night on Wednesday, May 24. Nominees Flavio Pirez, Angel Luhrsen, Tracey Meistrell Alex Gray and Trevor LaShure were called to the stage. The City of Manhattan Beach is exploring its legal options to force the reopening of lanes shut down by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation on Vista Del Mar, a key commuter route north for many South Bay residents that was put on a "road diet" nearly a month ago as part of LA Councilman Mike Bonin's "Safe Streets Playa del Rey" initiative.

