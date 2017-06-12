Beach Schools - Redondo Ed Foundation

Beach Schools - Redondo Ed Foundation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Easy Reader News

Members and friends of the the South Bay Boardriders Club filled the Hermosa Beach Community Theater for the club's annual Big Wave Challenge Awards night on Wednesday, May 24. Nominees Flavio Pirez, Angel Luhrsen, Tracey Meistrell Alex Gray and Trevor LaShure were called to the stage. "The best part of the ride was the view when I looked up."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In... 4 min bingo big ben 1
News Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08) Tue WhipitthrutheGlass 72
Review: Inglewood Lanes Tue INGLEWOOD LANES 26
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes Tue WILDCATS BOWLING ... 28
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Tue INGLEWOOD LANES B... 120
Review: Round Table Pizza Tue ROUND TABLE PIZZA 40
News Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10) Mon Theresa moreno 18
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at June 15 at 3:03AM PDT

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Libya
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,245 • Total comments across all topics: 281,775,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC