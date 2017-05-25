Weekend: Alfresco Fests Aplenty
MAINopoly on Main Street in Santa Monica is just one of the festivities soaking in the sunshine and good vibes over the three-day weekend. Festivals Under the Sun: Finding a backyard to soak in some rays over Memorial Day Weekend? Not too difficult.
Hermosa Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09)
|May 22
|parand
|4
|my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com
|May 22
|unbelievable
|1
|Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher...
|May 21
|Miles
|1
|Maxine the Tard Waters
|May 20
|Nasty Wig Waters
|1
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|May 17
|Jo Ann
|40
|Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R...
|May 16
|susc99
|1
|Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fill
|1
