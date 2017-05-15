Sophisticated Snoop 2017 - The Schlatter home

Sophisticated Snoop 2017 - The Schlat...

Judging from Mike Balzer's photos, '70s single fins appeared to work as well contemporary thrusters for the top surfers in Saturday's '70s Era surf contest held prior to the Hermosa Beach Surfers Walk of Fame inductions. David "Sleepy Eyed Dave" Letchworth, a central figure in the South Bay bar and restaurant business, dating back to the Pier 52 and Schlumpfelder's bars he owned in downtown Hermosa Beach in the early 1970s, passed away March 7, at age 78. His memorial service is Sunday, May 7 at his former Poncho and Wong's restaurant in King Harbor.

