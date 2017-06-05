Message Inn A Bottle - Pioneer Italian restaurant changes hands
The 7th Annual Dig for Jimmy and Doug Surf and Turf contest attracted over 100 competitors, of all ages, for what is believed to be the world's only surf and volleyball contest. When we first opened it was tough to be just Italian, so we called it Bottle Inn Restaurant Continental Italian Cuisine," Petoletti said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.
Add your comments below
Hermosa Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|Wed
|BOWLING WITH LINDA
|26
|Redondo Beach & Lawndale one city?
|Wed
|CalyPsyD
|1
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jun 6
|INGLEWOOD LANES
|22
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
|Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09)
|May 22
|parand
|4
|my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com
|May 22
|unbelievable
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC