Message Inn A Bottle - Pioneer Italia...

Message Inn A Bottle - Pioneer Italian restaurant changes hands

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Easy Reader News

The 7th Annual Dig for Jimmy and Doug Surf and Turf contest attracted over 100 competitors, of all ages, for what is believed to be the world's only surf and volleyball contest. When we first opened it was tough to be just Italian, so we called it Bottle Inn Restaurant Continental Italian Cuisine," Petoletti said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes Wed BOWLING WITH LINDA 26
Redondo Beach & Lawndale one city? Wed CalyPsyD 1
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Jun 6 Yaya 1
Review: Inglewood Lanes Jun 6 INGLEWOOD LANES 22
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Jun 1 PHD2184 13
News Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09) May 22 parand 4
my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com May 22 unbelievable 1
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,350 • Total comments across all topics: 281,615,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC