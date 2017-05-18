Mad Engine Acquires Neff

Mad Engine Acquires Neff

In April, Danish Gajiani, chief executive officer of Mad Engine LLC , a designer and distributor of licensed apparel, said that his company would acquire more branded apparel and accessories labels. On May 17, he made good on his forecast.

