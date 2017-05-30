Hermosa Beach Community Center repair...

Hermosa Beach Community Center repairs, solar panels OK'd

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Easy Reader News

The 7th Annual Dig for Jimmy and Doug Surf and Turf contest attracted over 100 competitors, of all ages, for what is believed to be the world's only surf and volleyball contest. The 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Carolyn Petty dissenting, approves $294,000 contract to repair the roof, and a $221,682 contract to install solar panels.

