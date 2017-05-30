Hermosa Beach Community Center repairs, solar panels OK'd
The 7th Annual Dig for Jimmy and Doug Surf and Turf contest attracted over 100 competitors, of all ages, for what is believed to be the world's only surf and volleyball contest. The 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Carolyn Petty dissenting, approves $294,000 contract to repair the roof, and a $221,682 contract to install solar panels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.
Add your comments below
Hermosa Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Thu
|PHD2184
|13
|Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09)
|May 22
|parand
|4
|my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com
|May 22
|unbelievable
|1
|Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher...
|May 21
|Miles
|1
|Maxine the Tard Waters
|May 20
|Nasty Wig Waters
|1
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|May 17
|Jo Ann
|40
|Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R...
|May 16
|susc99
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC