the Tomb Makes World Premiere at 2017...

the Tomb Makes World Premiere at 2017 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 23 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Driven to know the truth, Anthony a member of the Egyptian middle-class forsakes his wealth upon the death of his parents and encloses himself in a tomb. He begins by confronting his psychological issues, then he battles demons who have come to tempt him, finally he receives a transfiguring message from Jesus Christ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 1 hr INGLEWOOD LANES B... 74
City of Inglewood 2 hr INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA 3
News 'Californication' house sells for a Venice-reco... 2 hr other 1
Review: Inglewood Lanes 2 hr INGLEWOOD LANES 20
Review: Narbonne Animal Clinic - Patty Boge DVM (Jan '11) 3 hr Burg 3
News Ex-Carson official, 2 others charged (Jan '09) Thu Fahey Riot 52
News Gardena police seek leads in 2002 slaying (Dec '09) Thu Torrance friend 5
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,821 • Total comments across all topics: 280,649,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC