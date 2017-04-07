The Green Guillotine

The Green Guillotine

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Townhall

If you've ever wondered what happens when Berkeley-grade environmentalists finally seize control of all the levers of government power, let me introduce you to my town of Hermosa Beach, California. Environmental purists believe that burning carbon in any of its various forms ultimately causes the seas to rise and the polar caps to melt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) 51 min Peggy 72
Sur motor cars Apr 14 Gene sams 1
Review: Wendy's Apr 13 WENDYS INGLEWOOD 20
Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D... Apr 11 Newsroom_LA 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr 11 jeff 39
Review: CVS Pharmacy Apr 10 CVS PHARMACY INGL... 20
Review: Pizza Ranch Apr 9 PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 41
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,362,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC