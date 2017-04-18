STVRs possible in Hermosa Beach's non...

STVRs possible in Hermosa Beach's nonconforming units

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Easy Reader News

Chris Michalak barely fended off three fellow World Surf League pros from Japan to win the open men's division at the SB Boardriders Club Jack's Surf contest in Manattan Beach One of the properties identified by city staff as an example of nonconforming residential unit in a commercially zoned area. According to a staff report this downtown unit lacks adequate parking under current code.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 18 hr Danisha 22
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Apr 20 Human 217
News Singer-songwriter Milow snaps up a breezy Venic... Apr 18 mr-tambourine-man... 1
Sur motor cars Apr 17 Beach 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Apr 17 Peggy 72
Review: Wendy's Apr 13 WENDYS INGLEWOOD 20
Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D... Apr 11 Newsroom_LA 1
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at April 23 at 7:34PM PDT

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,512,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC