L.A. Jazz Is Having a Moment. So Why Are So Many of the City's Jazz Clubs Closing?

Wednesday Apr 5

Kamasi Washington has brought worldwide attention to L.A.'s jazz scene - just as many of its clubs are closing their doors. Lots of Grammy nominations, the breakout of Kamasi Washington and the West Coast Get Down to a worldwide audience, and the award-winning film La La Land , which prominently featured Los Angeles jazz and provided work both on camera and off for dozens of area jazz musicians, have all helped give L.A. jazz more recognition than it's received in decades.

