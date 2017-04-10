Hermosa Beach Police Beat

Hermosa Beach Police Beat

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Easy Reader News

Two suspects forcibly took a woman's cell phone near downtown Hermosa earlier this month, before throwing it out the window of a moving car. The incident occurred about 5 p.m. April 2, near the intersection of Beach Drive and 11th Street, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wendy's 8 hr WENDYS INGLEWOOD 13
Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D... Tue Newsroom_LA 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Tue jeff 39
Review: CVS Pharmacy Mon CVS PHARMACY INGL... 20
Review: Pizza Ranch Apr 9 PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 41
Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar Apr 9 APPLEBEES INGLEWOOD 40
Review: The Forum Apr 8 INGLEWOOD FORUM 3
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,513 • Total comments across all topics: 280,258,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC