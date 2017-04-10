Hermosa Beach Police Beat
Two suspects forcibly took a woman's cell phone near downtown Hermosa earlier this month, before throwing it out the window of a moving car. The incident occurred about 5 p.m. April 2, near the intersection of Beach Drive and 11th Street, police said.
