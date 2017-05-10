Hermosa Beach approves county takeover of Fire Department
After more than a year of public debate and budget crunching, Hermosa Beach officials finally moved this week to turn the city's 15-member Fire Department over to Los Angeles County. “We're committed to not kicking the can down the road,” Councilwoman Stacey Armato said before the City Council voted unanimously late Tuesday to approve the county takeover.
