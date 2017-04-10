About Town in Hermosa Beach

Starting next week, Hermosa Beach's Wednesday farmer's market will shift its hours in order to better accommodate commuting locals. Starting April 19, hours for the pier plaza market will shift from their current range of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitor's Bureau, which runs the Wednesday market, said the hours change was designed to give people who have jobs out of the area a chance to patronize the market on their way home from work.

