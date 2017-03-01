Why a giant ship is anchored off the ...

Why a giant ship is anchored off the Hermosa Beach coast

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Daily Breeze

Just off the beach, between the Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach piers, a hulking, blue-and-white ship sat near the shoreline Thursday. The IT Intrepid, which strikes an imposing figure just off the coast, is a cable-laying ship owned by International Telecom, a marine network installer company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11) 25 min RichMont 11
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) 46 min RichMont 7
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) 9 hr RichMont Sued 52
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Fri Human 181
Review: Panda Express Feb 27 Panda Express Ing... 2
Review: Barona Resort Casino Inglewood Feb 27 Barona Resort Casino 1
Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport Feb 27 Radisson LAX Airport 1
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,317 • Total comments across all topics: 279,326,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC