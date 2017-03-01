Trump supporter assaults comedian John Caparulo
An inappropriate joke about Donald Trump sent one supporter over the edge. Comedian John Caparulo was poking fun at the president during a stand-up routine at The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California when a women threw her glass at the comedian mid-show.
