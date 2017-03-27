The lead poisoning of Flint's childre...

The lead poisoning of Flint's children pales in comparison to rates found in parts of California.

In one Fresno zip code, 13.6 percent of children under the age of 6 have elevated levels of lead in their blood, according to a Reuters report , nearly three times higher than the percentage in Flint during its water crisis. Close to 30 Golden State neighborhoods were found to have higher rates of childhood lead poisoning than Flint, according to 2012 blood testing data from the California Department of Public Health - and that data covered only about a quarter of California's zip codes.

