News 13 mins ago 2:49 p.m.L.A. carjacking suspect surrenders to police after standoff, pursuit

A carjacking suspect led police through a wild chase Wednesday around the Southland, evading several spike strips and at one point even driving in reverse down a busy street before he was ultimately arrested. The roughly 90-minute pursuit began shortly before 8:30 a.m. near South Los Angeles when SKY2 captured officers from multiple agencies traveling behind the slow moving vehicle on surface streets near Los Angeles International Airport.

