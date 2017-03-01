News 13 mins ago 2:49 p.m.L.A. carjacking suspect surrenders to police after standoff, pursuit

A carjacking suspect led police through a wild chase Wednesday around the Southland, evading several spike strips and at one point even driving in reverse down a busy street before he was ultimately arrested. The roughly 90-minute pursuit began shortly before 8:30 a.m. near South Los Angeles when SKY2 captured officers from multiple agencies traveling behind the slow moving vehicle on surface streets near Los Angeles International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.