Director Kasper Collin brings jazz gr...

Director Kasper Collin brings jazz great Lee Morgan's tragic love story to West Coast

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Lee Morgan, left, and Bennie Maupin at the Lighthouse, Hermosa Beach, July 1970; subjects of the documentary "I Called Him Morgan," directed by Kasper Collin. Lee Morgan, left, and Bennie Maupin at the Lighthouse, Hermosa Beach, July 1970; subjects of the documentary "I Called Him Morgan," directed by Kasper Collin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: 99 Cents Only Store 2 hr 99 Cents Only Stores 2
Review: Gamestop 2 hr GAMESTOP INGLEWOOD 20
Review: Citibank 10 hr CITIBANK INGLEWOOD 20
Review: Starbucks Coffee Company 21 hr STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD 20
Review: Subway Restaurants Tue SUBWAY INGLEWOOD 20
News Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ... Oct '16 Fill 1
New Local Youth Baseball Club (Jul '16) Jul '16 cammac84 1
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at March 29 at 9:41AM PDT

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,259 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC