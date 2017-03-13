Best Private School: Our Lady of Guadalupe
Five years ago, April Beuder left her position as vice principal of American Martyrs in Manhattan Beach to become principal of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Hermosa Beach. Since then, Our Lady of Guadalupe enrollment has climbed 40 percent, to 230 students and a preschool with 30 students has been opened.
