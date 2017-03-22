5 adults cited in shoulder tap operat...

5 adults cited in shoulder tap operation in 3 South Bay cities

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Five adults were cited for furnishing alcoholic beverages to minors during a police "shoulder tap" operation March 11 in Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and El Segundo. During the operation, underage decoys stood outside stores to ask adults to buy them alcohol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Citibank 7 hr CITIBANK INGLEWOOD 5
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 23 hr longlivebowling 21
Review: Inglewood Towne Shopping Center Tue COMING SOON 2019 5
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center Tue COMING SOON 2019 1
Review: Starbucks Coffee Company Tue STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD 13
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) Tue Bob Masters 392
M.B. Realtor Lifeguard Tower w/ Sun Logo-Stcike... (Jan '12) Mon Here 2
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,755,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC