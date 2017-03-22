5 adults cited in shoulder tap operation in 3 South Bay cities
Five adults were cited for furnishing alcoholic beverages to minors during a police "shoulder tap" operation March 11 in Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and El Segundo. During the operation, underage decoys stood outside stores to ask adults to buy them alcohol.
