1Heart South Bay Ribbon Cutting

Saturday Mar 18

Pictured here are : RBCC&VB Ambassadors Tonya McKenzie and Deena Knight; Kevin Tagarao, Randy Clarito, Belina Calderon-Nernberg, all from 1Heart Corporate Headquarters; RBCC&VB Ambassador Robert Baker; 1Heart South Bay Franchise Owners Susan B. Ge This somehow completes our dream to be able to serve the seniors of South Bay in the most ways possible..." HERMOSA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1Heart Caregiver Services is now providing home care services in the South Bay area. Last February 28, 2017, Joel and Susan Geffen hosted the ribbon cutting ceremony at their office in 2447 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 205, Hermosa Beach California.

