The Unsettler: Mark Sundeen and the s...

The Unsettler: Mark Sundeen and the search for the good life

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Easy Reader News

Jimmy Young, founder/director of the prestigious Hermosa Beach Bear Back Invitational contest looked at the draining, overhead barrels Saturday morning at 16th Street in Hermosa Beach and wondered aloud whether the annual Super Bowl Sunday weekend contest should be postponed. The Pitcher House owner was concerned about liability.Greg Browning looked at the same draining barrels, breaking on a waist deep sand bar and said, "Look at those spitting barrels."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) 20 hr Suxie Dixiz 8
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 10 Truth B Told 49
News Jet fuel doesn't fly with Torrance City Council (Dec '08) Feb 9 Chuck appleberry 18
Make money online Feb 9 Rick 2
News Hillary Clinton: 'I Remain Convinced That The F... Feb 8 @Real Kelly 21
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Feb 7 Susan 70
News Southern California fortuneteller charged with ... (Mar '10) Feb 5 Phart Like a Gypsy 4
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,492 • Total comments across all topics: 278,838,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC