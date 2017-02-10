South Bay officials rally for sales t...

South Bay officials rally for sales tax measure to combat homelessness

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

A coalition of South Bay elected representatives - including Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Redondo Beach Councilman Christian Horvath, Manhattan Beach Councilwoman Amy Howorth, Hermosa Beach Mayor Hany Fangary, Lomita Mayor Mark Waronek and Lawndale Councilman Jim Osborne - gathered at Veterans Park in Redondo Beach on Thursday to rally support for Measure H. The countywide March 7 ballot initiative calls for a quarter-cent sales tax increase to raise about $350 million annually for homeless services over 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) 3 hr Truth B Told 49
News Jet fuel doesn't fly with Torrance City Council (Dec '08) 21 hr Chuck appleberry 18
Make money online Thu Rick 2
News Hillary Clinton: 'I Remain Convinced That The F... Feb 8 @Real Kelly 22
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Feb 7 Susan 70
News Southern California fortuneteller charged with ... (Mar '10) Feb 5 Phart Like a Gypsy 4
News Manhattan Beach ballot choices (Feb '09) Feb 5 Bad Montgomery 38
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,387 • Total comments across all topics: 278,746,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC