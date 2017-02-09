Pechanga winner takes home $700K jackpot

A lucky lady from Hermosa Beach, Calif. is now $774,102.85 richer after scoring a king's ransom playing Aristocrat's Game of Thrones slot game at Pechanga Resort & Casino .

