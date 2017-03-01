Mexican food has a new place to shine...

Mexican food has a new place to shine a " at El Gringo in El Segundo

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

For a long time, when it came to down-home Mexican food in the South Bay - to the flavorful world of enchiladas. tacos, burritos, tamales and the many combination plates that we love so well - local loyalties were split between the more casual El Tarasco chain and the more upscale El Gringo chain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Tue Raj Chanani 156
Review: Panda Express Mon Panda Express Ing... 2
Review: Barona Resort Casino Inglewood Mon Barona Resort Casino 1
Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport Mon Radisson LAX Airport 1
Hawthorne Music Thread (Oct '12) Mon Musikologist 19
Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken Mon Kentucky Fried Ch... 1
News Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ... Oct '16 Fill 1
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,644 • Total comments across all topics: 279,235,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC