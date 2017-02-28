In L.A.'s historic African American core, a growing Latino wave...
Few places hold as much importance in Los Angeles' black history as Central Avenue, the birthplace of the West Coast jazz scene and a magnet for those leaving the South seeking a better life. It runs through City Council District 9 in South Los Angeles and ends blocks from City Hall - a pathway that is both symbolic and literal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Hermosa Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|12 hr
|Human
|154
|Review: Panda Express
|21 hr
|Panda Express Ing...
|2
|Review: Barona Resort Casino Inglewood
|21 hr
|Barona Resort Casino
|1
|Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport
|21 hr
|Radisson LAX Airport
|1
|Hawthorne Music Thread (Oct '12)
|22 hr
|Musikologist
|19
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|22 hr
|Kentucky Fried Ch...
|1
|Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ...
|Oct '16
|Fill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC