Hawthorne-based dispatch center to ha...

Hawthorne-based dispatch center to handle Culver City 9-1-1 calls

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Daily Breeze

The RCC will replace Culver City's own smaller dispatch center. Several of its dispatchers will join the RCC, the city said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 6 hr Raj Chanani 156
Review: Panda Express Mon Panda Express Ing... 2
Review: Barona Resort Casino Inglewood Mon Barona Resort Casino 1
Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport Mon Radisson LAX Airport 1
Hawthorne Music Thread (Oct '12) Mon Musikologist 19
Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken Mon Kentucky Fried Ch... 1
News Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ... Oct '16 Fill 1
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iran
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,371 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC